Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floor studio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant, informal evening of comedy. The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) created this fast-paced comic trek through most of Shakespeare’s plays more than 20 years ago. While it lacks the sophistication of later RSC works like All the Great Books , it remains an entertaining night of comedy satirizing a literary legend.