Filmed during the aftermath of Conan O'Brien's acrimonious, Jay Leno-spurred departure from NBC last year, the documentary Conan O'Brien Can't Stop follows the comedian on his “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television” tour. Though the film aims to romanticize its subject as a folk hero cruelly robbed of his dream job, the portrait that emerges of O'Brien isn't always a flattering one. Behind O'Brien's compulsive need to perform is an unveiled bitterness, and at times the comedian's spiteful fixation on the network executives that wronged him borders on petty.