The Conformists w/ IfIHadAHiFi, Dear Astronaut

St. Louis’ The Conformists have been playing their own peculiar brand of loud, doom-laden, experimental math-rock since 1996, and while the band has unsurprisingly not found much mainstream successtheir proclivity for screechy noises and lengthy, whisper-quiet passages hasn’t won them many friends at radio stationsthey have a loyal underground following. The group’s 2007 album, Three Hundred , was produced by kindred spirit Steve Albini and opens with 30 seconds of silence, a prelude to all the clatter that’s to come.