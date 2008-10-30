News of a Conor Oberst solo album sparked innumerable quips about Oberst finally breaking free from the restrictive creative chains of his primary band, Bright Eyesthe elastic group for which Oberst, of course, is the sole constant. Unsurprisingly, then, Oberst’s first grown-up solo album is mostly indistinguishable from his recent Bright Eyes output, though it’s perhaps a little more easygoing and congenial, devoid of his fussier arrangements. It’s an album every bit as laid-back as the cover photo of Oberst snoozing in a hammock suggests. Oberst and his Mystic Valley Band plays the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 8 p.m.