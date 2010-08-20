Conrad Plymouth w/ Golden Coins, Knit Delicate and OneJoshScott

Fronted by Eau Claire transplant Christopher Porterfield, the Milwaukee folk-rock band Conrad Plymouth has earned significant blog attention with its latest, self-titled EP, which colors lovely Americana tunes with indie-rock guitars and dramatics. After circulating online for months, tonight that EP gets a physical release on 10-inch vinyl, which the band will celebrate at this release show. Also on the bill: Golden Coins (Conrad Plymouth bassist Travis Whitty’s project), power-poppers Knit Delicate and Eau Claire’s OneJoshScott, whose album will be reissued on Justin Vernon’s Jagjaguwar imprint this fall.