“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The show features the work of Patty Chang, Mark Menjivar and Milwaukee-based John Riepenhoff. For his pieces, Menjivar photographed the contents of people’s refrigerators, selecting subjects both rich and poor. he title of each portrait contains a glimpse into the individual, such as Midwife/Middle School Science Teacher , San Antonio, TX , 3-Person Household (including dog) and First Week After Deciding to Eat All Local Produce .