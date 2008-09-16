The unflappable heroine of W. Somerset Maugham’s 1926 comedy The Constant Wife is more than aware that her husband is having an affair with her best friend, but despite what society tells her, she can’t muster up the interest to be outraged. In fact, she sees the potential to follow her own dreams in the wake of the revelation, so she systematically sets out to create the independent life she’s always wanted outside of her marriage. The Boulevard Theatre Ensemble previews its production of The Constant Wife tonight at 7:30 p.m.