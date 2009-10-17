The Constellations w/ Fever Marlene and The Figureheads

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this year the nine-piece ensemble found a powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places, in 88.9 RadioMilwaukee, which began giving their hooky, disco-rock single “Love Is a Murder” steady rotationairplay earned, in large part, by a slick guest spot for Gnarls Barkley’s Cee-Lo, who gets to rap a few bars about one of his favorite subjects, suicide. They’ll return to Milwaukee tonight for a 88.9-sponsored bill also featuring two local acts that have received love from the station, alt-rockers Fever Marlene and positive rappers The Figureheads.