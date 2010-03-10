The Constellations w/ Fresh Cut Collective and DJ Tarik

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic had struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but the nine-piece ensemble found an early powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places, in 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, which began giving their hooky, disco-rock single “Love Is a Murder” steady rotationairplay earned, in large part, by a slick guest spot for Gnarls Barkley’s Cee-Lo, who gets to rap a few bars about one of his favorite subjects, suicide. The Constellations return to Milwaukee tonight for another 88.9-sponsored bill.