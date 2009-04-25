The Constellations w/ Kingdom Nada

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this nine-piece ensemble has found a powerful ally here in 88.9 RadioMilwaukee, which has given their hooky, disco-rock single “Love Is a Murder” steady rotationairplay earned, in large part, by a slick guest spot for Gnarls Barkley’s Cee-Lo, who gets to rap a few bars about one of his favorite subjects, suicide. It could be another guest spot that earns Southern Gothic a second look from critics: the dubby “We’re Here to Save the Day” features a verse from the white-hot rapperwell, kind of rapperof the moment, Asher Roth.