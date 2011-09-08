The Constellations w/ Prussia

Before the Atlanta soul/rock/hip-hop group The Constellations landed on Virgin Records, they were receiving regular radio play in, of all places, Milwaukee. Radio Milwaukee took an interest in the band, spinning their Cee Lo-assisted single “Love Is a Murder,” among other tracks, and the group has repaid the favor by visiting the city regularly. Last year saw the major-label re-release of their 2008 album Southern Gothic , and a singles push for their Asher Roth collaboration “We're Here to Save the Day,” which has been licensed to TV shows including “Chuck” and “The Vampire Diaries.”