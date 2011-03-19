Before the Atlanta soul/rock/hip-hop group The Constellations landed a home on Virgin Records, they were receiving regular radio play in, of all places, Milwaukee. Radio Milwaukee took an interest in the band, spinning their Cee Lo-assisted single "Love Is a Murder," among other tracks, and the group has repaid the favor, visiting the city regularly. Last year saw the major-label re-release of their 2008 album Southern Gothic, and a singles push for its Asher Roth collaboration "We're Here to Save the Day," which has been licensed to TV shows including "Chuck" and "The Vampire Diaries."