One of Jean-Luc Godard’s most infamous commercial films, 1963’s Contempt follows a conflicted screenwriter as he attempts to perfect a script for a film version of The Odysseyhis job is made much more difficult by the meddling of just about everyone in his life, including his beautiful wife, played by Brigitte Bardot. The film screens for free tonight at 7 p.m. in the UWM Union Theatre, preceded at 5 p.m. by another Godard classic, 1962’s Vivre Sa Vie.