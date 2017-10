Milwaukee celebrates New Year's Day with two bold, winter-weather-defying traditions: the Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach, where hundreds of lunatics shiver in Lake Michigan, and the neighboring Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park, which fills the skies with more than 50 extravagantly designed kites. The “cool” in the title, of course, refers not just to the kites but also the frigid temperatures, but free hot chocolate and coffee should help to warm the crowd. <P>