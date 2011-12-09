CoPA's Fifth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition

Hailing primarily from Wis1consin, with Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota also represented, 30 photographers will have their work featured by the Coalition of Photographic Arts at its fifth annual Juried Photo Exhibition. Both rising artists and those already well established in the Midwest photography scene will have their work on display at Walker's Point Center for the Arts through Jan. 21. This year's juror, Chicago gallery owner Catherine Edelman, chose from more than 450 photographs in order to narrow down the winners to these individuals. Edelman will speak at tonight's opening reception.