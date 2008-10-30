The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which plays the Miramar Theatre tonight at 8 p.m., labels itself “progressive bluegrass,” but that tag may give a misleading impression. While the group isn’t immune to occasional jammy digressions into jazz and rock territory, they stay more closely within the realm of traditional bluegrass than their tie-dyed peers, mercifully resisting banjo-driven novelty covers of Snoop Dogg raps. What sets them apart most from their authentic, mountain-band predecessors is their playing, which tends to be much flashier and faster.