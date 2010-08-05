Cornmeal w/ SweetGrass

From their humble beginnings as a house band in Chicago, the progressive-bluegrass ensemble Cornmeal grew an audience that allowed them to play high-profile festivals like Bonnaroo with some of the legends of traditional bluegrass, including David Grisman, John Hartford and The Del McCoury Band. After releasing three studio albums (the latest and most accomplished of which is 2006’s Feet First ), this year the band released its first live album, Live in Chicago, IL, Vol. 1 . Tonight’s show is presented as part of Smoke-Free Sounds, a concert series celebrating the state’s recent smoking ban.