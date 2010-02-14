Cory Chisel w/ Dawes and Jason Boesel

Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel teamed up with Brendan Benson and other members of The Raconteurs to record his latest album, Death Won’t Send a Letter, with Benson co-writing the album’s first single, “Born Again.” The added star power helped make Death Won’t Send a Letter Chisel’s highest profile album yet, with Chisel’s understated marriage of traditional roots-rock and classic, rural gospel music earning the approval of major critics around the country. Chisel shares tonight’s bill with California folk-rockers Dawes, part of a greater wave of would-be indie-rock acts captivated by the singer-songwriter records of the 1970s, and Jason Boesel, the Rilo Kiley drummer who just released his own Townes Van Zandt-styled solo effort, Hustler’s Son .