With humble beginnings in Appleton, Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons only add an element of authenticity to their north-woods flavor of progressive country-folk. Tonight Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons play an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall behind their latest EP, Cabin Ghosts. Cabin Ghosts isn’t quite the heart-wrenchingly bleak testimonies of Springsteen’s Nebraska protagonists, but feels somberly set in the very same cold and rainy, down-and-out-far-from-home, U.S.A.