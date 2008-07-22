Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons’ humble beginnings in Appleton, Wis., only add an element of authenticity to their North Woods blend of progressive country-folk. In conjunction with the release of the Cabin Ghosts EP, Chisel will join fellow dreary modern folksters Joshua James and Amber Rubarth for tonight’s 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall. Cabin Ghosts doesn’t quite aim for the heart-wrenchingly bleak testimonies of Springsteen’s Nebraska protagonists, but its somber tales are set in similar cold and rainy, down-and-out corners of the country.