Cotton Jones w/ Chris DeMay and White Pines

Michael Nau’s last band, Page France, became a blog favorite for its chipper, sweetly orchestrated indie-pop, which recalled a more modest and upbeat (but no less Christian) version of Sufjan Stevens’ orchestral folk. Page France dissolved around 2008 so that Nau could focus on his latest project, Cotton Jones, which picks up mostly where the last band left off, while adding a bit more of an overt country twang to the sound. Cotton Jones splits a bill tonight Milwaukee folk- rock singer-songwriter Chris DeMay and Brooklyn folkies White Pines.