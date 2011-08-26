Couch Flambeau w/ The Pills

Milwaukee's iconic Couch Flambeau, veterans of the city's off-kilter '80s punk scene who played really, really silly punk rock well before it was fashionable to play even faintly silly punk rock, are hardly one of the city's most active bands these days, but they still perform a show or two most years. They occasionally debut new songs, too. Singer/guitarist Jay Tiller's latest tunes are very much in the same irreverent spirit as old favorites like “Picasso's Mailman” or “Santa Claus Skips Cudahy,” retaining the band's signature, childlike humor even as they address adult concerns of homeownership and proper lawn maintenance. There's still no word of when (or if) the band will release new material, but their 2004 anthology I Did a Power Slide in the Taco Stand collects the best of their classic output.