Among the brightest stars of Milwaukee’s formidable hardcore scene, Cougar Den play as if from the perspective of a caged animal, snarling and growling with equal parts fury and desperation. They continue their full-throttle descent into darkness on their sophomore album, keepondrifter, an austere record populated by hate crimes, abuses of power and ominous skies. Always savvy promoters, Cougar Den are supported on their 7 p.m. CD-release show tonight at the Borg Ward by a choice roster of punk luminaries from Milwaukee and beyond, including Akimbo, the Seattle institution touring behind its 10th anniversary, and Crocodiles (ex-Plot to Blow Up the Eiffel Tower).