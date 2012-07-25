Counting Crows w/ We Are Augustines, Field Report and Kasey Anderson

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because nearly two decades after the band's blockbuster debut album, <i>August and Everything After</i>, they're still playing arenas and amphitheaters. In 2008 the group released its first new studio album in five years, <i>Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings</I>, another record that details stark, existential dread with non-threatening, Van Morrison-style arrangements. They followed up that album this year with the covers collection <i>Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation)</i>.