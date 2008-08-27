Sometimes the Coen brothers outdo even themselves, as with last year’s No Country For Old Men, a taut, violent thriller that earned the directors a sack of Oscars, including one for Best Picture. Like their best films (Blood Simple, Fargo), No Country is essentially a traditional film noir set in an unlikely locale, in this case the barren Southwest. If you missed the film during its theatrical run, the UWM Union Theatre gives you a second chance to see many, many people lose their lives to a cattle gun on the big screen when it shows No Country for free tonight at 7 p.m.