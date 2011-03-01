­However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-'90s with their minor hit "Jenny Says," a rollicking example of the group's rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rather than fall into obscurity, though, the group dedicated itself to the road, building a reputation as a reliable live act with an admirable "any and every venue that will have us" mentality. Tonight the band returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, a regular touring stop of theirs.­