Cowboy Mouth w/ Junior Brown

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rather than fall into obscurity, though, the group dedicated itself to the road, building a reputation as a reliable live act with an admirable “any and every venue that will have us” mentality. Tonight and tomorrow, they return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, a regular stop of theirs, for a show billed as “Cowboy Mouth’s Annual Rock and Roll Mardi Gras,” which will feature guitarist Junior Brown.