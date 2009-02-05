Cowboy Mouth w/ Koko Taylor

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rather than fall into obscurity, though, the group dedicated itself to the road, building a reputation as a reliable live act with an admirable “any and every venue that will have us” mentality. Tonight they return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, a regular stop of theirs, for an unlikely free show they’ll share with Koko Taylor, a powerhouse traditional blues singer who was raised on a Memphis farm before she began working the Chicago blues scene in the 1950s. At 80 years old, her voice remains remarkably strong.