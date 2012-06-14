The Boulevard Theatre Ensemble stages the local premier of Michal Golamco's <i>Cowboy Versus Samurai</i>, a romance set in reakneck, Wyo., a slice of small-town America that remains untouched by the mass culture of the 21st century. Into this predominantly Caucasian town comes an Asian woman named Veronica. She's written to be charmingand as played by Veronica Sotelo, she is charming. Sotelo is attractive and sharp, and she speaks with a pleasant mix of Asian-American and Latin-American accents. Veronica's not looking to date, even though three guys are interested in her, including Chester, a militant social activist played by Clarence Aumend. His chances for dating Veronica are hurt by the fact that he's Asian, and, as the play explains, Veronica is not attracted to Asian guys. The production runs through June 24.