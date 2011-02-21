Cradle of Filth w/ Nachtmystium, Turisas and Daniel Lioneye

The British extreme metal band Cradle of Filth doubles down on black imagery and gothic theatrics, pairing raging guitars and hell-raising drums with the shrill shriek of the band’s founder, Dani Filth, and vocals from keyboardist Ashley Ellyllon, who replaced former member Sarah Jezebel Deva after she left the group in 2010 to pursue a solo project. Slated for release this year, their upcoming Midnight in the Labyrinth will be an orchestral album that reworks songs from the band’s first four records in the style of horror-film scores.