Crappy Dracula w/ Plexi 3, Group of the Altos and The Gusto

Milwaukee’s transgressive punk trio Crappy Dracula is so good at pretending to be bad that they make it look easy. While similar bands use their nihilistic, “we hate everything” posturing to justify poorly written songs, Crappy Dracula’s superficially dumb tunes flaunt great lo-fi garage riffs and blunt hooks that ring in the head long after the joke has worn off. Tonight Crappy Dracula plays a release party behind its debut full length, Almost , on which the band makes its case against architects, parties in hospital refuse and tells a tale of a disgruntled textbook factory worker.