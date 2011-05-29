Crappy Dracula w/ Ramma Lamma

Milwaukee's transgressive punk trio Crappy Dracula is so good at pretending to be bad that they make it look easy. While similar bands use their nihilistic, “we hate everything” posturing to justify poorly written songs, Crappy Dracula's superficially dumb tunes flaunt great lo-fi garage riffs and blunt hooks that ring in the head long after the joke has worn off. On their debut full length, Almost , the band makes its case against architects, parties in hospital refuse and tells a tale of a disgruntled textbook factory worker. The group keeps up the manic, comic energy on their latest record, Fantastic Dracula! .