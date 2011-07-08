Only months after brothers Tony and Mike Beliveau formed Crash Kings in 2006, the Los Angeles alternative-rock trio caught the attention of hit-making songwriter Linda Perry, who set them up with Wolfmother/Oasis producer Dave Sardy. The Kings' self-titled debut album, released in May 2009 through Perry's Custard Records division of Universal, split the difference between hard, bluesy rock and soft piano ballads, and spawned the hit single “Mountain Man.” The group has since maintained an aggressive touring schedule, which has included dates with Stone Temple Pilots, David Cook and Rooney