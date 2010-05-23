The 15th “Most Awesomely Bad Song Ever” according to VH1or, according to a less affectionate Rolling Stone ranking, the 15th most just-plain-annoying song“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” isn’t all that representative of Crash Test Dummies’ baroque folk-pop sound, but for better or worse it’s the hit single for which the band is best known. As label funds dried up at the end of the decade, the group went independent, struggling to turn a profit on self-released albums, but this spring they returned with an ambitious and typically experimental new record, their first in six years: Oooh La La , which bandleader Brad Roberts composed around vintage toy instruments, including the Optigan and the Omnichord.