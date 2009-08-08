Once again, Milwaukee enjoys the spillover from a major Chicago music festival. Atlanta psychedelic rockers Gringo Star and Montreal classic-rock revivalists The Sam Roberts Band, both already in the region this weekend for Lollapalooza, will headline the inaugural Cream City Music Festival, a free concert at Catalano Square, a pleasant but underused bit of green space near the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design campus. Two Milwaukee bands complement the headliners nicely: Americana revivalists The Championship and rockers Invade Rome.