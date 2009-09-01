Creed w/ Hoobastank

When Creed broke up in 2004 after years of soundtrack-friendly Christian-themed power ballads, the rest of the band continued without lightning-rod singer Scott Stapp as Alter Bridge, with new guy Myles Kennedy. Meanwhile, fans worried about the health of Stapp, whose personal problems included troubles with alcohol and paranoia and a reported suicide attempthe was convinced that fans wanted him to die and become a “Kurt Cobain martyr-type,” he told Rolling Stone . Distracting rumors that Kennedy was leaving Alter Bridge to sing with Led Zeppelin version 2.0 laid the groundwork for the inevitable Creed reunion, though, and sure enough this August the band hit the road with their comrades in post-grunge, Hoobastank.