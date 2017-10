The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is celebrating the leap-year tonight with a pair of parties before and after tonight’s 8 p.m. performance of their lean-and-mean, 90-minute take on Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment. Ticket holders can go across the street to Cuvee for a 6 p.m. reception with Crime and Punishment-themed drinks (seriously) and then head back over once the show is over for a complementary glass of bubbly and conversation with the play’s cast and crew.