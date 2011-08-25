Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately written work in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's season-opening production. The central plot concerns three grown sisters, played here by Laura Frye, Laura Gray and Georgina McKee. Laura Frye makes a standout debut for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre as the youngest sister, Babe. Babe has just shot her husband, a very influential lawyer, in the stomach, but she's flippant about the situation, even if it means life imprisonment. A young, inexperienced lawyer (played by Neil Haven) picks up Babe's case.