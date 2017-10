David Crosby and Graham Nash made the most of their stay in Milwaukee, playing with the Beastie Boys last night as part of a get out the vote tour, but their main event is tonight, when they headline their long-scheduled 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater. No, there’s no Stills, and there’s certainly no Young, but in a way that could make for a more intimate showand certainly for more of a showcase of David Crosby’s outsized personality.