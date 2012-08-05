After 40-plus years and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction together, Los Angeles legends Crosby, Stills & Nash are still taking on full-time tours. Joined, off and on, by Neil Young, the group has recorded such hits as the country-infused ballad “Southern Cross,” the light and folksy “Marrakesh Express” and their gentle staple “Teach Your Children.” This month the trio released <i>CSN 2012</i>, their first live video in more than 20 years. The DVD features 25 songs, including their hits, a rare performance of their sunny Woodstock single “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” and a few unreleased tracks. Though the performance shows the band looking their age, Crosby, Stills & Nash can still hold pitch, and after all these years they have an easy chemistry that shows how much they enjoy each other's company.