Let’s be honest: Under normal circumstances, a Crosby, Stills, and Nash tour without Young isn’t anything to get excited about these days. Performances last year at the Riverside Theater and the Milwaukee stop of the “Get Out and Vote” tour suffered even further from the absence of Stephen Stills, who was recovering from prostate cancer. But with Stills back in the fold and this year marking the 40th anniversary of the group’s opening performance at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, the trio’s latest tour takes on an air of celebration. At least two songs from the band’s famed 3 a.m. set can be heard in their early conceptual stages on Demos , a new collection of unreleased CSN material that explores the earliest days of these songwriters’ careers.