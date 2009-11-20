Cross Canadian Ragweed w/ Seth James

The Oklahoma quartet Cross Canadian Ragweed cut their teeth on the road, touring relentlessly across the country and establishing a reputation as a fine act to drink to in the ’90s, when their reverence for artists like Gram Parsons earned them a following in alt-country circles. This decade, though, the group has been interested in exploring more traditional Southern rock than alt-country is usually associated with, and their recent albums, like this year’s Happiness and All the Other Things, are filled with nods to The Eagles and Lynyrd Skynyrd.