Best known in the U.S. for their lovely 1986 single “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” the Australian guitar-pop band Crowded House took over a decade off before returning in 2007 with a new album, Time On Earth , a lofty album that addressed the suicide of former band member Paul Hester. The reunion looks to be a permanent one, as this year the group offered a follow-up, Intriguer , a brighter record that offers some of singer-songwriter Neil Finn’s catchiest tunes in years.