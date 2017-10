Crüe Fest! Bayahh! Be there: Marcus Amphitheater, 5 p.m. Mötley Crüe will do their rowdy thing, but not before Buckcherry, Papa Roach and Trapt open! Bayahh! So much rawk, so many umlauts, can you handle it? Didn't think so! Bayahhhhhhhh!!!!! Girls! Girls! Girls!