The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs From the Table of Joy . Set in 1950, The drama takes place in a cramped apartment as rendered in the intimate space of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. Chicago-native Morocco Omari plays Godfrey Crump, a man who has moved from Florida to Brooklyn, N.Y. Making the journey with Crump are his daughters, 17-year-old Ernestine (played by regional actress Tiffany Yvonne Cox) and 15-year-old Ermina (played by Chicago-based actress Ashleigh LaThrop).