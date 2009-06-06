The Crystal Method w/ L.A. Riots

The Crystal Method’s debut album, 1997’s Vegas , made an impression among both longtime electronic-music junkies and newbies alike, even capturing the hearts of die-hard rock ’n’ roll fans. Featuring the sounds of a Clavia Nord Lead synthesizer, samples from Bill Cosby’s stand-up comedy and even answering-machine messages, the album brought the emerging big-beat movement of electronic music into the American limelight. As the era of the superstar DJ came and went, the duo of Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland adapted by playing smaller, club gigs, but this latest tour in support of their new record, Divided By Night , returns them to the live-band setup of their salad days.