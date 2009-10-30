CSI: Milwaukee

In real life, crime fighting forensics aren’t quite as glamorous as its often depicted on television, but as this Discovery World exhibit illustrates from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, they’re still pretty high tech. Discovery World visitors can see for themselves, since the museum has set up a crime scene and a forensics lab where visitors can lift fingerprints then try to identify them. Trained detectives will be speaking about the differences between real-world crime fighting and television crime fighting, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Canine Unit and Bomb Squad will host demonstrations of their own.