Instead of sitting in front of the television while Milwaukee Public Schools are closed this Thursday and Friday, learn the difference between crime fighting on TV and crime fighting in real life at one of Discovery World’s most interesting events of the year, CSI: Milwaukee. With the cooperation of the FBI, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and the MATC Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program, participants are invited to “investigate” a mock crime scene, after which a trained detective will explain how crimes are investigated and solved. In the crime lab, forensic scientists will teach you how to lift, record and read fingerprints, as well as explore DNA investigative techniques, just like Lt. Horatio Caine. (Through Saturday, Oct. 30.)