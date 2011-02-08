Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains hidden to many in America. Cuban art offers insight into the nation’s culture, and Milwaukeeans now have a chance to experience some of that artwork. At the United Community Center, Latino Arts Inc. presents the traveling exhibition “Contemporary Cuban Printmaking” from Taller Experimental de Gráfica, Havana’s premier graphic workshop. The exhibition presents bold, brilliant colors in more than 75 works on paper from approximately 30 artists.