The Cult released some of the most evocative, goth-tinted rock of the mid-’80s, before evolving over the ’90s into a fairly traditional hard-rock band, albeit one that has kept up better with modern radio trends than many of their ’80s-era peersthese days casual listeners could easily mistake The Cult for Avenged Sevenfold. After a six-year studio hiatus, the band released the surprisingly heavy Born Into This in 2007. A pair of EPs, Capsule 1 and 2 , followed this year.